Gardener, facing robbery case, nabbed in Sirao

A 33-year-old gardener, who is facing a case of robbery, was arrested on Saturday in his house in Barangay Sirao, Cebu City.

Weldie Ponce was arrested after the police officers of the Liloan Police Station and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Cebu Province served a warrant of arrest against Ponce at his house at past 3 p.m., said Chief Insp. Chuck Barandog.

The warrant of arrest against Ponce was issued by Judge Jerry Dicdican of the Regional Trial Court Branch 25 of Danao City.

A bail of P24,000 was recommended for the temporary liberty of Ponce.

Ponce was detained at the Liloan Police Station because the crime was allegedly committed in Liloan.