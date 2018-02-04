Digong to unveil Malasakit Center during Cebu visit

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte will unveil the marker of his administration’s pro-poor healthcare initiative called the Malasakit Center at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) when he visits Cebu on February 12.

“The Malasakit Center is a Valentine’s gift of President Rody to the Visayan people, especially to the poor patients in government hospitals who need financial aid from various government agencies,” said Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Mike Dino in a press statement sent to Cebu Daily News.

“I thank the President for his positive response to our invitation to spend a pre-Valentine’s date with the Cebuano people the Malasakit program. Pres. Rody showed his interest about the Malasakit Center our office has initiated when I discussed it to him during his visit with Cardinal Vidal’s wake,” Dino added.

During his visit, Duterte will be joined by heads of various government agencies and Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) that collaborated with the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) in making the project possible.

On the same day, Duterte is scheduled to meet with military and police officials in a joint command conference which will be followed by the distribution of brand new Montero SUVs for the police in Central Visayas.

Duterte is also scheduled to meet with mayors from the Visayas and Mindanao in a gathering organized by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).