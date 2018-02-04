Rainshowers expected due to trough of LPA, northeast monsoon

THE TROUGH of the low pressure area (LPA) will prevail over the Visayas while a northeast monsoon, or amihan, will affect Luzon, according to the bulletin issued at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Eastern Visayas and the Caraga Region and the province of Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstoms due to the trough of the LPA.

Residents are advised to take extra precautions for possible flashfloods and landslides caused by the weather disturbance.

Meanwhile, the Cagayan Valley Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Metro Manila, the provinces of Aurora and Quezon, will have cloudy skies with scattered rains due to amihan.

The rest of the country, Pagasa said, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers brought by localized thunderstorms. /