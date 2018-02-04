Search for article

China is the top source of shabu entering PH — PDEA

10:39 PM February 4th, 2018

By: Inquirer.net, February 4th, 2018 10:39 PM

China remained the top source of illegal drugs smuggled into the country, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said.

PDEA spokesperson Derrick Carreon said that the smuggling of methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu” and the operation of drug laboratories were still rampant in the country, Radyo Inquirer 990 AM reported on Sunday.

Since July 2016, the PDEA seized more than 2.5 kilos of shabu with a street value of P13.24 billion during drug operations, the report said.

Carreon also noted that Mexican drug syndicates had started exporting illegal drugs into the country through mail.

The PDEA was closely coordinating with the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) and Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) to thwart attempts of drug cartels to bring in drug shipments to the Philippines, the report said.

