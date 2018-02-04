Public asked to report, cooperate with police

CEBU City residents were told to immediately report to and cooperate with police in the investigation and resolution of crimes within their respective communities.

Senior Supt. Julian Entoma, acting Cebu City police chief, said they are asking for cooperation and vigilance from residents as they step up police visibility in the city to serve as deterrent to criminal activities.

He said based on their records there were six people killed between the last week of January and the first few days of February. Among those killed were 42-year-old lawn mower operator Luther Labares last Jan. 26 and brothers Nick Vincent Ong and Niel Bryan Ong inside a sports bar the day after.

Two youths identified as Benedicto Tabarno and Pierce Ulivas were shot down by unidentified motorcycle riding assailants last Feb. 1 while a 31-year-old resident of Barangay Luz named Adonis Altar was also shot dead near his home the following day.

All six murders were supposedly motivated by personal grudges. Entoma said he told precinct chiefs to double their mobile patrols especially after midnight.