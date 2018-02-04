Garciano maintains innocence in crime

As Joshua Garciano continues to plead his innocence in the killing of Air Force Staff Sgt. Mark Herbert Oberes, his parents keep watch at the Talisay Police Station where he is detained.

Garciano’s father Melvin said his son is innocent and merely drove the victim’s vehicle to Valencia, Carcar after the latter was mauled and shot inside Corazon Village in Talisay City.

Garciano and his girlfriend Resamie Cabañog have been arrested and charged with murder before the prosecutor’s office. Resamie’s mother, Edna, the primary suspect in the crime, remains at large together with a certain Tomas Isugan and two other unidentified persons.

Resamie and Oberes were involved in an affair.

Garciano’s parents were upset and were in shock with what happened to their son. Melvin said he advised his son not to issue any statements but refer questions to their lawyers.

“We will issue a statement in due time,” Melvin said as he asked for understanding from the public.

Charges will be filed against the suspects who remain at large, said Talisay City Police Chief, Supt. Marlu Conag.

“We’re still on a manhunt operation against the suspects especially on Isugan who was pointed as the one who shot the victim (Oberes),” he said.

However, according to PO3 Regine Gepolan of the Guihulngan Police Station, there are still no directives regarding a manhunt for the suspects, who are believed to have fled to Negros Oriental.

Meanwhile, Garciano’s lawyer Rameses Villagonzalo vehemently denied the claim of Oberes’ wife that her husband received death threats from Garciano.

“We do not have control over them. Ang amo lang our client is just the wrong man who was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Villagonzalo said.

He said it had already been established that Garciano had no involvement in the planning and killing of Oberes.

On the other hand lawyer Fritz Quinañola, who is also representing Garciano, said the allegations of the P50,000 loan owed by Resamies’ mother

Edna could just be an excuse to cover up the illicit relationship between Oberes and Resamie and placate Oberes’ wife, Diane.