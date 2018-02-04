Bogo Mayor: Community rehab programs work

COMMUNITY based rehabilitation and anti-drug symposia in schools have helped to lessen the number of minors using drugs in some towns in Cebu.

Bogo City Mayor Carlo Martinez, said the Rehabilitation and Reintegration (Re-Re) program they started last October seems to be effective.

“Successful ang program kay sige siya og grow. We started out with two or three surrenderers,” he said in a phone interview.

He said the program now has over 600 members, who are former drug users.

“Kini nga program this was created with the intention of giving a second chance sa mga drug dependents,” Martinez said.

It is a two-phase program which starts with rehabilitation, aimed at helping a drug user recover physically and and psychologically. They are subjected to drug tests twice a week.

The second phase is reintegration, where Local Government Units (LGUs) assist in providing training and livelihood for drug dependents who have been successfully rehabilitated.

“We are very proud that ever since with our Re-Re wala naman gyod mi nadakpan nga dagkong drug dealer diri sa Bogo,” Martinez said.

He said they partnered with the Department of Education (DepEd) Bogo City Division, Department of Health (DOH) and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Bogo City also has a Dr apes program or Drug Awareness and Preventive Education Seminars to promote anti-illegal drugs awareness in different schools.

Bogo City was recognized as a “drug-free city” last year, achieved in tandem with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), police and barangay officials.

“Dili siya ingon nga wala nay drugs sa usa ka lugar (It does not mean that there is no drugs in the area). It is just that wala nay supply and regular influx of drugs sa usa ka city,” Martinez explained.

Bogo City Police Chief, Supt. Byron Allatog, also received recognition as one of The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) in 2017, for his non-violent efforts in implementing President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

Meanwhile Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot also stressed the importance of including the religious sectors in the anti-drug campaign.

“We also have involved different religious congregations to help us strengthen and insulate families from the influence of drugs, through strong value formation and proper upbringing,” he said.

He also said they conducted drug symposiums in schools together with the PDEA.

“We’re done with Grades 7 and 8. This quarter we will target grades 11 and 12 before their graduation,” Loot said.