Counterflow EO implementation starts today

Cebu City Traffic Office (CCTO) operations chief Francisco Ouano reminds drivers that counterflowing motor vehicles will be impounded by traffic enforcers beginning today, February 5.

Traffic enforcers will be in the streets 24 hours a day to enforce Executive Order No 34, covering all forms of reckless driving, specifically “driving left or commonly known as driving counter flow.”

Reckless drivers or violators shall be prosecuted in accordance with the existing traffic laws, ordinances, circulars, rules, and regulations.

Their vehicles will be impounded for a period of not more than 30 days.

There will be no fines or storage fees.