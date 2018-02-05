TNVS Cebu rep: “Stop spreading fake news”

A representative of Transport Network Vehicle Service Cebu (TNVS Cebu) urged fellow drivers to refrain from spreading wrong information that there are 7,000 slots for franchisees in Cebu.

Albert Montanez, a TNVS driver for Transport Network Company (TNC) Uber and Grab, said they put up TNVS Cebu page (https://www.facebook.com/TNVSCebu/) as a venue for fellow drivers to learn news stories and information updates from credible sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We created this page, TNVSCebu, to share related news to different groups in social media because fake news has been proliferating,” he told Cebu Daily News.

Ahmed Cuizon, regional director of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7), posted on his Facebook account clarifying rumors that they are 7,000 slots for Cebu following an earlier pronouncement that there are only 500 slots available for franchises.

“I never said there are 7,000 TNVS slots for Cebu. Those spreading the wrong info about my FB post should read it again,” said Cuizon.

Cuizon said the mesage should tell people that there are just “too many pending applicants, way more than the slots that may be opened, hence new hopefuls should stop buying new cars.”

“There is no way that they can be accommodated since fairness dictates that those who fell in line first will be given priority. Even the 7,000 will not be approved wholesale; many of them will still be unable to get slots,” said Cuizon.

Last February 1, an estimated 2,000 TNVS drivers affiliated with Grab, Uber and U-Hop organized a TNVS Unity Day, which made known to the public that they share “one voice and one goal.”

The group said TNVS drivers provide convenience, safety and comfort to the riding public.

TNVS drivers wore white T-shirts with the words “one voice, one goal.” The gathering was funded from their personal money. The plan is to have an annual TNVS Unity Day every February 1.

Montanez said they were inspired by the February 1 turnout of supportive TNVS drivers that they are currently organizing a formal group to support TNVS.

“We will work on building an open line of communication with Sir Ahmed with the organization of a formal TNVS Cebu group so we can truly have one voice and communicate our one goal,” he said.