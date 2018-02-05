Tricycle driver shot dead by men riding-in-tandem

A 67-year old tricycle driver died on the spot after he was shot several times by unidentified men riding-in-tandem on a motorcycle near Saint Dominic Subdivision, Sitio Sudtunggan Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City on Monday morning.

The victim, Abuat Ismael Sultan, sustained several gunshot wounds, causing his immediate death.

PO3 Marven Saraum, the city’s homicide investigator, said the victim was driving his tricycle when the unknown assailants wearing helmets on board a motorcycle suddenly shot him several times.

Police authorities recovered six empty shells of .45 caliber pistol from the crime scene.