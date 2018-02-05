CPDRC to seek COA’s opinion on inmates’ coop money

The Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) administration will seek the help of Commission on Audit (COA) in dealing with the confiscated vault found inside the detention facility.

A vault containing P263,000 was discovered last Friday by authorities during a greyhound operation. Based on CPDRC rules and regulations, money inside the facility is classified as contraband.

The inmates claimed that the money found inside the vault comes from their cooperative.

However, the cooperative was suspended last year because it was considered illegitimate.

Acting jail warden Bobby Legaspi said he already advised inmates to transfer the money to a legitimate cooperative outside CPDRC.

“But it will be better if we can ask for some guidelines from COA on how to handle it,” said Legaspi.