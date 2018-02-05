Dead sperm whale found in Lapu shores

A DEAD sperm whale was found washed up on the shores of Barangay Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City at 10 am last Sunday.

Punta Engaño Barangay Captain Lourdes Ibag said the fishermen told her that they saw the whale surface in the water with blood oozing from a cut on its head.

The fishermen tried to bring the whale to deeper waters but the creature was later seen dead on the shoreline at 4 pm.

The city’s environment office sent personnel to the barangay hall where the whale was brought.

Boy Padilla of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) said the cut may have been caused by a motorboat propeller./Correspondent Norman V. Mendoza