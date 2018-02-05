Search for article

Dead sperm whale found in Lapu shores

SHARES:

By:

@mendozanorms

06:51 PM February 5th, 2018

Recommended
By: Norman V. Mendoza, February 5th, 2018 06:51 PM

Pygmy Sperm Whale estimated to weigh 300 kilos, 90 inches long, 64 inches width, was found dead at Punta Engaño seawaters. (Contributed photo)

A DEAD sperm whale was found washed up on the shores of Barangay Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City at 10 am last Sunday.

Punta Engaño Barangay Captain Lourdes Ibag said the fishermen told her that they saw the whale surface in the water with blood oozing from a cut on its head.

The fishermen tried to bring the whale to deeper waters but the creature was later seen dead on the shoreline at 4 pm.

The city’s environment office sent personnel to the barangay hall where the whale was brought.

Boy Padilla of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) said the cut may have been caused by a motorboat propeller./Correspondent Norman V. Mendoza

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.