45 vehicles impounded on first day of anti-counterflow drive

As expected, a lot of drivers still violated the counter flow traffic rule despite the early warnings issued by the city prior to its full implementation yesterday.

As of 5 p.m. yesterday, Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) operations chief Francisco Ouano said that they have impounded at least 40 motorcycles, four private vehicles, and one public utility jeepney (PUJ) for violating the anti-counterflowing executive order of Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Ouano said they were not surprised by the huge number of violators.

“Nakita na g’yud ang kamatuoran nga daghan ang walay disiplina nga drivers kay sayon-sayon nalang nila ang pag-counterflow (This is proof that many drivers lack discipline),” Ouano said.

Last Friday, Osmeña signed executive order 34 which covers all forms of reckless driving, specifically “driving left or commonly known as driving counterflow.”

Under the EO, reckless drivers or violators shall be prosecuted in accordance with the existing traffic laws, ordinances, circulars, rules, and regulations.

Once violators are apprehended, their vehicles will be impounded for 30 days with no fines or storage fees collected.

However, Ouano said that they issued citation tickets to drivers for reckless driving which has a fine of P500 under City Ordinance 801.

“Aside from counterflow nga EO ni Mayor (Osmeña) naa tay citation ticket i-issue for reckless driving nila. But wala nay bayad ang pag-impound sa ilang sakyanan,” Ouano said.

(Aside from the counter flow EO of Mayor Osmeña we also issued citation tickets for reckless driving. But we won’t fine them for impounding).

Ouano said that since counterflowing has been prohibited even before, the drivers have no reason to violate the law.

Ouano said that it is even stipulated in Republic Act 4136 that counter-flowing is a violation of traffic rules.

“Naa tay nadakpan nga taga Talisay ug taga Toledo pa daw sila maong wala sila kahibaw sa traffic rule karon sa city. Pero akong giingon nila nga dugay nana nga balaod. Pagkuha nila sa ilang lisensiya apil na sa ilahang seminar,” Ouano said.

(We apprehended drivers from the cities of Talisay and Toledo and they claimed that they were not aware of the new traffic rule being implemented in the city. However, I told them that the said rule has been there a long time ago. In fact it was discussed in seminars when they get their license)

Ouano warned that they will be on the streets 24 hours a day so drivers should not counterflow.

The impounded vehicles are now at the South Road Properties (SRP) where the city allocated 1.5 hectares as an impounding facility.