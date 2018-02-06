Two street level pushers arrested in Duljo-Fatima

CEBU CITY- Hundreds of sachets of shabu amounting to P352,780 were confiscated by police authorities on Monday evening in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Barangay Duljo-Fatima.

Among the arrested persons were Armando Solis, 49, a resident of Spolarium Street, and Ma. Evelyn Balili, 21, a single mother and a resident of Sitio Puntod.

Seized from Solis were three medium-sized and 54 small sachets of shabu, with an estimated value of P127,400.

Balili was caught in possession of three medium-sized and 82 pieces of small packs of shabu, with a total value P225,380.

Police Chief Inspector Cristopher Navida, who leads the city police’s drug enforcement unit, told Cebu Daily News that they have been monitoring Solis and Balili for three weeks.

Solis and Balili are now temporarily detained at the jail facility of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).