Man, facing illegal gun possession raps, nabbed in Pamplona

A man, whom the Pamplona police described as one of their most wanted persons, was arrested in his house in Pamplona town in Negros Oriental on Monday.

Rolando Intero, 46, of Barangay Datagon was arrested after he was served an arrest warrant for his illegal possession of firearms cases, said SPO1 Olney Grapa, Pamplona Police Station desk officer, in a phone interview on Monday.

Intero was arrested by a team of Pamplona police officers led by Senior Insp. Jhon Lynbert Yango, Pamplona police station chief.

Grapa said that the arrest warrant was issued by Judge Winston Villegas, Regional Trial Court Dumaguete Branch 43.

Grapa said that Intero is facing two counts of illegal possession of firearms charge with the total amount of bail for his temporary liberty set at P200,000.

Intero was detained at the Pamplona Police Station.