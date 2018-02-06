Woman nabbed for online libel

A 19-year-old woman was arrested on Monday in her residence in Dumaguete City.

Lucy Aberia was arrested after she was served an arrest warrant for violation of the Cyber Crime Prevention Act or online libel, said SPO1 Diego Tuble, desk officer of the Dumaguete City Police Station, in a phone interview.

She was arrested at her home in Barangay Calindagan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuble said that the arrest warrant was issued by Judge Gerardo Paguio Jr., Branch 40 Regional Trial Court of Dumaguete City last month.

Aberia was detained at the Dumaguete Police Station.