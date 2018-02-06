Kin of man who fell into drainage project will not file complaint

The family of 29-year-old man who fell into a hole has decided not to pursue charges against the contractor of the drainage project.

Norman Delos Reyes, an engineering graduate, was on his way home in Minglanilla on a motorcycle when the incident happened in Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City, Cebu on Sunday dawn.

A.R. Adlawan Construction Inc. was contracted for the said project of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Almond Dela Peña, traffic operations head of Talisay City, said that death of Delos Reyes is the second recorded incident allegedly caused by the contractor’s negligence.

Their office previously received reports last January that a motorist was hit by a backhoe parked along the site.

Dela Peña added that they already called the attention of the contractor to put up early warning devices on the project site.