CSBT to impose stricter terminal rules

Starting this February, the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) management will require bus operators to submit drug test results and police clearances for the accreditation of their drivers, conductors and staff.

The management will impose stricter requirements for all staff of buses and minibuses operating in the terminal.

Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) operations head Joy Tumulak said these requirements are necessary to ensure the safety of passengers and to easily check the background of personnel employed by bus operators.

Tumulak added that they will no longer allow helpers and conductors to enter the terminal without any endorsement from a bus operator or accreditation from their post.