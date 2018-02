Two children, with ages 2 and 9, died after MB Habagat-R, a motor banca, capsized in the seawaters of San Francisco, Camotes Island on Tuesday noon.

20 adults and 7 children were rescued. Authorities are still looking for two passengers who are missing.

MB Habagat-R has 35 passengers and 4 crew. A certain Rene Misa owns the motor banca.

The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PSG-7) already dispatched coast guard rescue boats for the rescue operations.