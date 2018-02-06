Motor banca capsized in San Francisco, Camotes

CEBU CITY—Two children drowned while two persons were missing after the motorbanca they were riding capsized on Tuesday afternoon in the waters off San Francisco town on Camotes Island, east of mainland Cebu.

The spot report released by the San Francisco police did not identify the fatalities except that they were two and nine years old.

Search and rescue operations were being conducted to look for the two passengers who remained missing as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the report said.

The report said MV Habagat, which was carrying 31 passengers and four crew members, was heading to San Francisco town from Carmen town in northern Cebu when it was hit by strong waves about 1 p.m., causing it to capsize.

Twenty-seven passengers, seven of them children, were rescued by Lite Ferry 27 of Lite Shipping Corp. which happened to pass by.

The BRP Capones of the Philippine Coast Guard was among the vessels dispatched to look for the missing passengers.