Tomas hands over P30K cash reward to Mabolo police

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña personally handed over the P30,000 cash reward to the Mabolo police yesterday after they rejected a bribe offer from a retired policeman who got jailed on drug charges last month.

“Yes, of course (we gave P30,000) para dili sila alkansi (so they won’t be at a loss),” he told reporters after he turned over the cash reward to Chief Insp. Clark Ariola, Mabolo police precinct chief.

Osmeña said the reward money only shows that the Cebu City government recognizes and respects the police officers who help maintain the city’s peace and order.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wala mi nag-expect at the same time wala pud mi naghuna-huna nga naay reward mahitabo kay (We didn’t expect and think at the same time that there is a cash reward) actually this is part of the police’s job,” Ariola said.

Ariola said the mayor’s cash reward is a morale booster to the police in their daily operations.

Last Jan. 25, retired SPO3 Antonio Tabug allegedly offered P50,000 in exchange for the release of his friend who was arrested and detained for drugs.

On learning about the offer Ariola planned an entrapment operation three days later.

Tabug was arrested and faces bribery charges. The mayor voiced his appreciation for the incident through his Facebook account.