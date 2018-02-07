Councilor Garcia wants BMOs abolished

CEBU City Counclior Raymond Garcia wants Mayor Tomas Osmeña to shut down the operations of the Barangay Mayor’s Office (BMO).

On his proposed ordinance, Garcia said that BMOs in some barangays are “encroaching on some of the functions of the barangay.”

Also, he cited several reports of abuses committed by individuals using the name of BMO and the seal of the city government.

Garcia insisted that BMOs are only a duplication of the barangay units and that the duties of the BMOs can be carried out by barangay officials and workers.

He also accused the administration of Mayor Tomas Osmeña of using the BMOs for political purposes.

“We are paying taxpayers money for these BMOs. They have job order employees, regular employees, they are all there, and we are spending our taxpayers money to pay them, when in fact, the barangay captain and the barangay hall can do their services on what they are doing just like the previous administration,” Garcia said.

However, some councilors questioned Garcia’s proposed resolution.

Councilor Sisinio Andales said BMOs are needed by the barangays since they are tasked in “cleaning the drainage, canals and asphalting the roads” among others.

BOPK Councilor Joy Young said that since most barangay captains are allies of BARUG Team Rama, the latter would only prioritize members of their party.

Young said this is one of the reasons for putting up the BMOs.

Association of the Barangay Captains (ABC) president and Councilor Phillip Zafra denied Young’s allegation.