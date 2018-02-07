Significant drop in number of counterflow violators noted

THERE was a significant drop in the number of vehicles impounded yesterday for violation of the anti counterflowing law giving traffic officials hope that a more orderly traffic situation in the city will be achieved soon.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CTTO) has already impounded 113 vehicles after two days of implementing Executive Order (EO) No. 34. Of this, 82 were impounded on Monday and only 31 yesterday.

Francisco Ouano, CTTO chief said they have already impounded 105 motorcycles, six private vehicles, one taxi and one PUJ.

“Some of the vehicles were brought to the impounding area at the SRP but some are still at the CITOM because we cannot fully mobilize our operations due to the heavy traffic,” Ouano told Cebu Daily News over the phone yesterday.

Although the EO states that there will be no storage fees to be collected, Ouano said the issuance of citation tickets with a P500 fine for other traffic offenses is still in effect.

Ouano said the CCTO has a special team on the lookout for counterflowing vehicles composed of eight mobile patrols each manned by four traffic enforcers and a policeman.

“So far tungod sa mga news ug sa mga nadakop nato wala na kaayo tay nadakpan ron kay mosulti man sad ang uban sa ilang mga kaila about sa EO so makatagam gyud,” Ouano said. (The drop could be because of the news and the drivers that we have apprehended may have warned their fellow motorists about the EO).

Meanwhile, City Councilor Jun Alcover in his privilege speech yesterday, urged Mayor Osmeña to look into the penalty clause and the consequences of impounding the vehicles for 30 days.

He said most Cebuanos are dependent on their vehicles for their livelihood and impounding the same for 30 days is counterproductive.

Alcover also wants to be clarified about the difference between counterflowing and overtaking.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña, on the other hand, said that the EO covers all kinds of vehicles.

“There was someone who contacted me. Na sakpan kuno sila but they were using e-bikes. Vehicles are included, bikes are included, even roller skates are included, and nucleared power bikes if naa are included. Basta mo counterflow, you’re caught,” the mayor said.

Although the EO’s implementation is still on its second day, the mayor said he has received feedbacks as to how it has helped improve the traffic situation in the city.