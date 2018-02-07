Former convict shot dead in Mambaling attack; teenage girl hit by stray bullet

A 34-year-old former convict was killed while a 16-year-old girl was wounded during a shooting attack in Sitio Puntod, Alaska Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City at past 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Jonathan Pagusara died after an unidentified gunman shot him several times in the body, said SPO2 Wetzel Berry of the Cebu City Police Office homicide section in an interview on Tuesday.

The teenager, who was near Pagusara was hit by two stray bullets at the right arm.

She was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Berry said that investigation showed that Pagusara was eating pungko-pungko (street food) at a stall at the side of the road when the gunman approached him and shot him several times.

The shooter then walked away, headed to a parked motorcycle and then fled the area.

Berry said that the firearm most likely used was a 9 mm pistol as police recovered at the crime scene 20 empty shells, which were most likely from a 9 mm pistol.

Chief Insp. Randy Caballes, Mambaling Police Precinct chief, said that they were looking into the drug angle in the shooting especially since the victim was an ex-convict, who did time at the Iwahig Penal Colony in Palawan for robbery and illegal drugs.

Caballes also said that they had already four persons of interest in the killing. He, however, did not elaborate on this.