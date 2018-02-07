Capsized motor banca classified as colorum

PO2 Rodulf Alain Benolerao of Philippine Coast Guard Cebu Station (PCG Cebu) said that the motor banca MBCA Habagat-R is considered a colorum vessel based on their initial investigation.

A motor banca capsized around noon on Tuesday in the waters off San Francisco town, Camotes Island, Cebu, which claimed the lives of a mother and a child.

Nerissa Gonzaga, 30, and her daughter Althea, 2, drowned due to the incident. A certain Rene Misa, who is identified as the operator of the motor banca, will be investigated regarding the sea mishap.

ADVERTISEMENT

The search and retrieval operations on the three remaining missing children continues today.

The children were identified as Carel Palomar, 9; Andia de Leon, 2; and Kevin Gonzaga, 4. A total of 29 others including the captain of MV Habagat survived after they were rescued by the crew members of a passing commercial vessel and personnel of PCG Cebu.