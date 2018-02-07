Librando to assume as Cebu acting governor

Starting tomorrow until February 9, Provincial Board (PB) member of Cebu’s seventh legislative district will be the acting governor.

He is expected to temporarily assume in such capacity as Governor Hilario Davide III will be out of the country to attend the East Asian Tourism Forum starting tomorrow, and Vice Governor Agnes Magpale will be taking her birthday leave.

Librando ranked first among PB members in the last elections in 2016, making him as the board member who can assume the post in the absence of both the governor and vice-governor.