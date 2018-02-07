Policeman behind death of suspected pusher released from hospital

The wounded policeman PO2 Aristeo Tampus has been discharged from South General Hospital, Naga City, Cebu, on Wednesday afternoon.

In a phone interview, Tampus told Cebu Daily News that he is now on his way home together with his wife.

Tampus added that he will continue to perform his duties as a policeman despite the injury he sustained.

The policeman was confined in a hospital due to a gunshot wound on his left arm after a suspected drug pusher shot him during a drug bust in Barangay South Poblacion of San Fernando town in southern Cebu on Sunday evening.

Twenty-seven-year-old Benjamin Acero Jr., a newly identified drug suspect in the municipality, was peppered with bullets shortly after he shot and wounded Tampus, who acted as an undercover policeman. Acero died of 13 gunshot wounds on his body.

Found in Acero’s possession was a small sachet of shabu (crystal meth) valued at P500.