Pedicab driver shot dead by policeman in Dumanjug

03:07 PM February 7th, 2018

By: Benjie B. Talisic, February 7th, 2018 03:07 PM

 

A policeman is now detained after he shot a pedicab driver on Tuesday night in Barangay Looc, Dumanjug, 81 kilometers from Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Fabian Libaton, 64, and a resident of Barangay Kanyuko of the said town.

Initial investigation shows that the suspect, PO3 Roelito Lawian Tano, 48, a resident of Barangay Looc of the same town, got mad because he knew that the victim was courting his 84-year-old mother.

Tano was assigned at the Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) Lutopan Detachment, Toledo City, Cebu.

While riding the pedicab, Libaton and the policeman had a heated argument regarding the victim’s constant visits to Tano’s mother.

Using an unknown firearm, Tano fired on Libaton several times which resulted to the victim’s death.

Police authorities will file a murder case against him.

