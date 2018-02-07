CPDRC inmates urged to police themselves

Two officials from the Cebu Provincial Government advised inmates of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) to police themselves amid complaints on having their visiting privileges suspended.

Until further notice, visitation is not allowed starting today in the detention facility, which houses more than 3,600 inmates of the province.

However, delivering food and supplies to inmates, such as toothpaste and soap, is still allowed.

Cebu Vice Governor Agnes Magpale told reporters in a press interview that the suspension of the visiting privileges was reasonable following last Friday’s greyhound operation, which still yielded several contraband such as shabu and money.

Provincial administrator Atty. Mark Tolentino also shared Magpale’s sentiments, with the view that the suspension of the privileges is one of the measures to instill discipline within the facility.

Lawyer Inocencio Dela Cerna presented and submitted yesterday to Cebu Provincial Governor Hilario Davide III a manifesto containing a list of the detainees’ concerns.

Dela Cerna said the inmates find it unfair for CPDRC officials to suspend their visiting privileges once again due to the violations committed by their fellow prisoners.

‘”They (the inmates) should cooperate instead of filing a petition to prevent contraband from entering.” said Magpale.