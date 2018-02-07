Family of drowning victims receive P10K cash aid

The family of the mother and daughter who drowned after a banca they rode in capsized off the waters off Camotes Island will receive P10,000 in cash aid from the provincial government.

Marivic Garces, chief of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, said they will also pay for the burial expenses of Neriza Gonzaga and daughter Andrea aside from granting P5,000 to each of the survivors of the banca incident.

The banca came from San Francisco town in Camotes Island and was headed to Danao City in mainland Cebu when it capsized Tuesday morning.

The survivors, who are sheltered in the Mandaue City Sports Complex, are expected to be transported safely to Camotes Island Wednesday or Thursday morning and their fare will be paid for by the provincial government.

They are undergoing stress debriefing and received relief packs from the provincial government.