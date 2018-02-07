When did chic get so cool?

The numbers can tell.

Ah, 20.

It’s the age of prime. Ever power hungry—for the force is among us. From gladiator gowns to daredevil suits, the eight fashion designers’ best looks pack a punch in the last 20 years.

Raise the roof for the power designers: Why are these eight female fashion designers so sought-after?

The answer is simple. They herald the return of self-assured chic: fearless leather, masterful mini, and a killer pair of boots.

All of them have liberated us from the decorous, the patterns of misbehavior.

Or it could be their power of beauty piercing like a stealth weapon, so ravishing.

The power of color is innate to them. For example, red is so lethally potent, but in the hands of an amateur, will it stick, too?

If chic has become cool for 20 years now, we condense it with 20 styles, birthed within this specific period by the ladies enlisted below—twinning with the 20th anniversary of Cebu Daily News.

They’ve spoken, and we’re ready to obey.

Laissez les bons temps rouler—-let the good times roll.