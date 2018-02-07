Maja Salvador’s blessings and gratitude

THE WILDEST ending.

This is how Kapamilya actress Maja Salvador sums up the climax of “Wildflower,” the popular afternoon series she top bills, which ends this week.

“Wild yung emotion. Wild ang mga mangyayari between Lily Cruz and the Ardientes,” Salvador told Cebu’s entertainment press at an interview last weekend during the rehearsals of her first

“Maja on Stage” concert in Cebu City.

To recall, the pilot episode of the teleserye was aired on February 21, 2017 and its final episode airs tomorrow, Feb. 9.

Last Monday and Tuesday’s episodes were described by Salvador as “painful” scenes. Here, Diego Torillo (Joseph Marco) died after being shot by Julio Ardiente (Tirso Cruz III).

Diego is the husband of Lily Cruz (Salvador) and the brother of Arnaldo Ardiente (RK Bagatsing).

Irony of life

While Lily Cruz is a fierce character, that’s not how Salvador is in real life.

“Sobrang baliktad eh. Kasi sa totoong buhay kahit gusto mong lumaban minsan ayaw mo ng gulo. Ang importante sa akin peace of mind, ’yung inner peace. Pero si Ivy and Lily, laban kung laban. Walang atrasan. Lalo na para sa minamahal,” she said.

For her, Lily Cruz/Ivy Aguas is a symbol of “not giving up.”

“If you believe na mabubuhay ka at magagawa mo ang plano mo para makuha ang tama hustisya mangyayari yun. Ang tapang kasi niya (Lily Cruz),” she said.

Go with the flow

“Wildflower” as an unexpected blessing for Salvador after having spent 15 years in the showbiz industry.

“Sometimes kung ano yung gusto mong mangyari hindi agad binibigay sayo. Kapag ine-expect mo parang hindi nangyayari, hindi dumadating,”

she said.

“So nung ginagawa ko ang ’Wildflower’ parang ayaw kong mag-expect kung ano ang flow, ano ang ibigay. Mahalin o di mahalin, kung saan man pupunta ang kwento. Yung nagpadala lang ako. Hindi ko ini-expect na sobrang mamahalin ang ‘Wildflower,’” Salvador added.

Another surprising thing he did for the series is to speak mostly in English.

“I mean, di po ako confident magsalita ng English. Since Ivy Aguas is a CEO, kailangan kong pag-aralan,” she said.

Lessons from the veteran

Salvador is happy that he was able to work again with Cruz who plays Julio Ardiente.

It is not the first time he worked with Cruz. In 2003 they were co-stars in “It Might Be You” starring John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo.

“Forever akong grateful naka work siya. Every scene may natutunan (ako),” Salvador told the reporters.

She recalls how Cruz gave her advice.

“Siguro nakita niya gaano ako kagutom, kung gano ko kagusto ang work ko. So sabi niya just remember, dapat isipin mo na tayong mga artista isipin mo na kunwari product tayo,” she said.

“Let’s say shampoo. Ang shampoo ’di lang isa ang itsura. Nag re-repackage, ’yung smell and scent nag-iiba. As an artist or actress, dapat alam mong ibahin and alam mo pano tumanggap ng iba’t- ibang roles,” Salvador added.

So much to learn

Even with the success of “Wildflower,” Salvador said she still has a lot of things to prove.

She acknowledges that before “Wildflower,” she was not exactly a big star.

“Kasi po ang career ko tama lang. Hindi po ako superstar. Maging honest na po tayo. Ako ang dami ko pang dapat patunayan kahit na successful ang ‘Wildflower,’” Salvador said.

After “Wildflower,” Salvador will be working on a new film under Star Cinema.

Salvador is grateful for all the blessings she continues to receive.

“Happy po ako eh. Hindi ko po alam kung anong mahihiling ko eh. Dahil hindi nagkukulang si God na magbigay sa akin ng blessings. Hindi nauubusan. Ang wish ko lang ay sana forever akong maging malakas yung health ko maging okey palagi so I can give happiness.

So I can entertain (people),” she said.