Brave cop to get medal

POLICE Regional Director, Chief Supt. Robert Quenery yesterday paid a visit at the hospital where the policeman who was wounded during a buy bust operation is confined in.

PO2 Aresteo Tampus was supposed to be awarded a medal for meritorious service yesterday but Quenery decided to reset the awarding after his discharge from the hospital and when he fully recovers.

During his visit, Quenery asked Tampus details of the operation and said he was amazed by the policeman’s courage and bravery.

The police general said Tampus’ presence of mind and his will to survive was what saved him.

The subject of the drug operation in San Fernando, allegedly resisted arrest and grappled Tampus and tried to grab his gun.

The suspect was a lot taller than Tampus, who was shorter in height and build.

Tampus shot the suspect after the latter allegedly shot at him.

Quenery said what the police did was the right thing because it was in self-defense. They also suspected that the subject was high on drugs during the operation.

Meanwhile Tampus informed CDN in an interview that he was discharged from the hospital yesterday afternoon but will still be on leave to rest and recuperate.

He thanked his friends and comrades who visited him and those who extended financial support, like the PNP that paid for his hospitalization.

“I am so very thankful that God gave me another life,” Tampus said.