Shabu, gambling machines seized in drug ops

CEBU CITY- A youth leader who is actively involved in sports activities in Barangay Ermita was arrested by police authorities during an anti-illegal drug operation on Wednesday night.

Ivis Marrion Tude, 28, a resident of Sitio Ermita proper of the said barangay, was caught in his possession three medium and 20 small sachets of shabu, with an estimated worth of P160,000.

According to Chief Inspector Christopher Navida, head of the Cebu City Police Drug Enforcement Unit and Intelligence Branch, their office received a complaint from a concerned citizen informing them about the rampant illegal drug trade in the area.

In another operation, policemen arrested Manuel Dacalos, 54, a resident of Sitio Panaghiusa, Barangay Duljo-Fatima.

Confiscated from his possession were three “video carerra” illegal gambling machines and 8 small packs of shabu amounting to P 4,800.

Navida told Cebu Daily News that a concerned citizen informed them that illegal drug transactions were conducted in the gambling area.

Dacalos admitted that he is a shabu user but he denied the selling of drugs.

He claimed that his friend owned the sachets of shabu found during the police operation.