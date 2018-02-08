Radaza dismayed by traffic brought by MCWD project

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza expressed her disappointment over the project contractor of Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), particularly the slow restoration of the excavated portions of M.L. Quezon national highway.

MCWD’s pipe-laying project required the digging of portions of the highway, covering almost five kilometers.

The project contractor is a joint venture of JFAP Construction, A.L. Gantuangco Construction, Rex E. Morales Construction and Optimus Engineering and Construction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city government previously made a request to speed up their work, but the mayor is not satisfied on how MCWD treated the matter.

Due to heavy traffic caused by the project, Radaza said that the residents of Barangays Pusok, Ibo, Buaya and Mactan have suffered enough, especially during peak hours.

Barangay Mactan will also be celebrating their fiesta next week, and the mayor anticipates that the traffic situation will worsen if the concern is not addressed.

“Siguro naa ra na sila sa ilang lamesa unya wa’y kalibutan unsay nahitabo sa lugar (Maybe they are just sitting at their tables who are totally unaware on what is happening in the area),” the mayor said.

Radaza further said that the contractor commenced the excavation of a portion of the road in Barangay Mactan without securing a permit from her office.

The mayor also considered the impounding of the contractor’s heavy equipment that are left overnight along the road.

MCWD spokesperson Charmaine Kara told Cebu Daily News that they already reminded their contractor to speed up their work and to temporarily make the subject road passable.

The contractor has until August this year to complete the project.

“Pasensya lang gyud kaayo sa mayor ug sa mga tawo kay kinahanglan gyud nato ma-install ang pipes. Daku kaayo og panginahanglan ang Lapu-Lapu og tubig,” said Kara. (We ask for the consideration of the mayor and the public as it is necessary to install the pipes. There is a huge need for water in Lapu-Lapu City),” Kara added.