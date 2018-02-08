Village ‘eco chiefs’ to monitor waste segregation, disposal

Barangay environmental officers (BEOs) will be stationed in each of Cebu City’s garbage “hotspots” to monitor the implementation of the city government’s waste segregation program.

These BEOs will issue citation tickets and fine residents who won’t comply with City Hall’s “no segregation, no collection” policy, said Department of Public Services (DPS) chief Bob Cabarrubias.

Penalties include a P500 fine, community service or imprisonment of one to six months based on Republic Act 9003 and City Ordinance 1361 and 2031.

“The source (of the garbage) itself sila mismo ang mo-segregate (and not the collectors). We will be strict on this. If it is not segregated we won’t collect it,” Cabarrubias said.

Biodegradable wastes will be collected during Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Non-biodegradable and residual wastes will be collected on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on the same time.

Residual wastes should be placed in separate bags with non-biodegradable wastes.

The schedule for collecting special wastes had yet to be determined, Cabarrubias said.

He said city residents should start segregating their garbage as early as now.

“They should cooperate in order to reduce our garbage. We should segregate,” Cabarrubias said.

Under the policy, residents should not throw their trash anywhere especially in public areas.

Garbage is classified under four categories: biodegradable, non-biodegradable, residual waste and special waste.

Biodegradable wastes are leftover food, fruits, or vegetables and papers, among others.

Non-biodegradable garbage are canned goods, utensils, bottles, styrofoam and plastics.

Residual wastes are napkins, diapers, rags, and tissues while special wastes are batteries, paints, bulbs, machines, gadgets and cellphones.