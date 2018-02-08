Capitol passes fire inspection

ASIDE from the obstructions that clog the hallways, most of the Capitol’s buildings are safe for the employees and officials, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) regional office said yesterday.

BFP personnel inspected all properties in the Capitol compound area which houses more than 1,500 employees and several government and non-government offices.

“The hallways are wide but there are a lot of boxes, cabinets and tables. We advised them to clear the hallways,” Senior Fire Officer Nick Ouano of the Guadalupe Fire Station said.

Capitol employees were reminded not to store flammable materials in poorly ventilated rooms and to check their water sprinkler systems.