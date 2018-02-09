Search for article

Men riding in tandem arrested in Talisay  

10:41 AM February 9th, 2018

By: Benjie B. Talisic, February 9th, 2018 10:41 AM

 

Armed with a bladed weapon and a gun, two men riding in tandem on a motorcycle were apprehended by policemen in Sitio Sawsawan, Barangay San Roque, Talisay City, Cebu on Thursday afternoon.

Arrested were Danilo Guigayoma, 23, and Joan Teofilot, 39.

A homemade .38 caliber revolver and three live ammunitions were recovered from Guigayoma. The policemen seized an 11-inch kitchen knife from Teofilot.

While on foot patrol, a team of policemen led by PO1 Erwin Denila were approached by a concerned citizen, who saw Guigayoma with a firearm placed in his waist.

