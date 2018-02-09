‘Drug lord’ in Camotes Island arrested; P3M shabu seized in PDEA drug ops

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) on Thursday afternoon confiscated P3,000,000 worth of shabu in separate anti-illegal drug operations in San Francisco town, Camotes Island, Cebu, and Cebu City.

In Barangay Union, San Francisco, the agents of PDEA-7 apprehended high value target Alfiel Chu, 28, by virtue of an arrest warrant.

Chu is an accused in a pending case for violations of the Dangerous Drugs Act. He eluded arrest in a PDEA-7 drug bust in the same town last July 10, 2015, which yielded one kilo of shabu.

Leah Albiar, public information officer of PDEA 7, told Cebu Daily News that Chu is a big-time drug lord operating in Camotes Island.

Three others, James Chu, Mark Vincent Jorquia, Ruben Roy Dabaton, all of legal age and residents of the barangay, were collared as incident to a lawful arrest.

Seized from Chu and his supposed cohorts were 350 grams of shabu, with an estimated value of P2,650,000.

In another operation, agents of PDEA-7 seized 70 grams of shabu amounting to P350,000 in Barangay Suba, Cebu City.

Through a search warrant, the agents found shabu in the possession of Anabelle Solis, 50, a sari-sari store owner and an alleged drug den maintainer.

During the search, five others were nabbed: Jayson Melleza, Joelmar Talledo, Romeo Cahetas, Michael Cañonero, and Melissa Orbes, all of legal age and residents of the same barangay.