Mandaue mayor orders closure of Sentral, Club Hatchi

04:45 PM February 9th, 2018

CDN FILE PHOTO/LITO TECSON

MANDAUE CITY, CEBU- Two establishments, Sentral Bar and Lounge and Club Hatchi, were ordered to be closed by Mayor Luigi Quisumbing effective today.

The said establishments were previously served with a show cause order from the city government last month.

The closure order was issued today by Quisumbing based on the recommendations of the City Legal Office.

Sentral Bar and Lounge at Norkis Cyberpark in A.S. Fortuna Street is owned by Kyle Patrick Bravante, a first degree cousin of the mayor.

Club Hatchi is located at M.C. Briones Street in Barangay Tipolo.

