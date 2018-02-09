DILG Cebu reminds barangay officials to conduct inventory of records, properties

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Cebu province cautioned barangay chairpersons to face the consequences if they refuse to conduct an inventory of financial records and properties under their custody.

Each barangay is required to establish a Barangay Inventory Team (BIT) to ensure that all barangay properties, supplies, financial records and documents (BPFRDs) are complete.

DILG-Cebu provincial director Jerome Gonzales emphasized that the said directive has long been mandated by the department to ensure a smooth transition between outgoing and incoming barangay officials.

The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections will be held on May 14 this year after two postponements.

“Our barangay officials already know about this existing order, and we’ll just duly remind them to follow it. Otherwise, they will face sanctions,” said Gonzales.

The inventory of barangay properties and documents in more than 1,000 barangays in Cebu province will only commence once there is a clearance from the DILG central office.