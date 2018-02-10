Highlighting young, aspiring volleybelles

The Cebu Province and the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) are giving aspiring volleybelles from around the province a chance to shine with the staging of the Governor’s Cup U-18 Cebu Province Volleyball Tournament 2018, which starts on February 18.

Organizers of the volleyball tournament for female players 18 years and below held a press conference yesterday at the Golden Prince Hotel and Suites to share the development of their preparations.

“We are once again all set, prepared and a 100 percent good to go,” CPSC executive director Ramil Abing said.

The tournament, held in line with CPSC’s grassroots program, will feature teams from 29 local government units of Cebu.

Abing said he hopes the tournament will give potential athletes in Cebu the needed exposure.

“The main goal is to develop the participants to be a full athlete someday,” Abing, a lawyer in the profession, said. “I’m pretty sure that volleyball coaches are also looking forward to this tournament to scout talented youngsters.”

League commissioner Nimrod Quiñones said this is also the reason why the tournament focuses on players 18 years and below.

“We would like to give an opportunity to the young talents outside Cebu City to showcase their skills and get discovered,” Quiñones said. The previous Governor’s Cup tournament had no age limit.

“We want to help the aspiring athletes to discover their own potential,” Abing added.

Abing, meanwhile, mentioned that the Capitol is considering holding this tournament annually.

Teams making up the North Division are Mandaue, Cordova, Consolacion, Liloan, San Francisco, Poro, Danao, Carmen, Catmon, Sogod, Asturias, Balamban, Santa Fe, Medellin, Bogo, Tabogon and Tuburan.

Talisay, Minglanilla, Carcar, Argao, Dalaguete, Oslob, Santander, Samboan, Ginatilan, Alegria, Moalboal, and Dumanjug will duke it out in the South Division.