Search for article

Two nabbed in Danao police drug bust

SHARES:

12:40 PM February 10th, 2018

Recommended
By: Benjie B. Talisic, February 10th, 2018 12:40 PM

DANAO CITY, CEBU- Two suspects were caught in possession of several packs of shabu in a buy-bust operation conducted by the city police drug enforcement unit on Friday afternoon.

In Sitio Catadman, Barangay Sabang, police operatives arrested Jason Sevillano Capoy, 41, and Gerard Paul Juntilla Galon, 35, who are residents of the same barangay.

Two medium packs and 8 small sachets of shabu were seized from the suspects, with an estimated worth of P181,500.

The suspects are now detained at the jail facility of Danao City Police pending the filing of charges against them.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.