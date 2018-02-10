Two nabbed in Danao police drug bust

DANAO CITY, CEBU- Two suspects were caught in possession of several packs of shabu in a buy-bust operation conducted by the city police drug enforcement unit on Friday afternoon.

In Sitio Catadman, Barangay Sabang, police operatives arrested Jason Sevillano Capoy, 41, and Gerard Paul Juntilla Galon, 35, who are residents of the same barangay.

Two medium packs and 8 small sachets of shabu were seized from the suspects, with an estimated worth of P181,500.

The suspects are now detained at the jail facility of Danao City Police pending the filing of charges against them.