Three Cebu City barangays to set up ‘discipline zones’ along sidewalks

CEBU CITY- Starting Monday, February 12, there will be discipline zones in Barangays Tisa, Punta Princesa and Labangon to make sidewalks clean and free from obstructions.

This development was confirmed today by Senior Inspector Ian Macatangay commander of Punta Police precinct.

The Cebu City Government started to establish discipline zones last December along Osmeña Boulevard, which required clearing of street vendors along sidewalks and imposing penalties on jaywalkers.

Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) president and ex-officio councillor Philip Zafra, who serves as Tisa’s barangay captain, supported the move to ease traffic in his barangay.

F.Llamas and Katipunan Streets, portions of which are located in Barangay Tisa, are often used as diversion roads by motorists going to southern Cebu.

Macatangay said that they will coordinate with barangay officials and the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (Probe) team of the city government in setting up the discipline zones.