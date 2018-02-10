GMA Network gets 12 nominations at the NY Festivals World’s Best TV and Film Award

GMA Network has proven once again that they are the home of some of the country’s best news programs and documentaries.

The Kapuso network has the most number of nominations for New York Festivals World’s Best TV and Film Awards.

They were nominated for the following categories: “Colorful Summer” (Art Direction: Promotion/Open and IDs), Jessica Soho (Best News Anchor), “State of the Nation with Jessica Soho: Marawi Liberation: War is Over” (Best Newscast), “Front Row: Batang

Bomba” (Best Public Affairs Program), “Reporters Notebook: Yapak sa Pusod ng Dagat” (Community Portraits), Brigada (Current Affairs), “Alaala: A

Martial Law Special” (Docudrama), EDSA 31st Anniversary Spot (Graphic Design), Reel Time: Hawla (Health/ Medical Information), I-Witness: Sundalong Aso (Human Concerns), Reel Time: Gutom (Human Concerns), and “I-Witness: Silang Kinalimutan” (International Affairs).

According to its official website, New York Festivals World’s Best TV and Films honors content in all lengths and forms from 50 countries around the world dedicated to both television and film industries with fairness and integrity.

Adolfo Alix Jr., the director of “Alaala,” congratulated his team through Twitter.

“Congratulations to Team ALAALA! Finalist in the DocuDrama category of the New York Festival. Good luck! @aldenrichards02, @ginaalajar28 @nacinnorocco @bianxumali @gmanetwork @GMA_PA,” Alix said.

“Alaala” was a 2017 documentary drama about the stort of Martial Law survivor named Bonifacio “Boni” Ilagan.

Alix also thanked Pambansang Bae Alden Richards who headlined “Alaala.”

“Thank you for the kind words for the kind words @aldenrichards02. The journey was worth it. Good luck to Team ALAALA,” he said.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN has four nominations:

“Local Legends: Bandurria” (Cinematography), “Di Ka Pasisiil” (Coverage of Continuing Story), “Mukha Di Ka Pasisiil” (Current Affairs), and “To Love and To Serve” (Station Image/ Promotion).

BG Productions International has one nomination under Direction category for their 2016 film “Area” topbilled by Aiai delas Alas.