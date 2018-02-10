JaDine’s newest film teaser released

JADINE fans got an early Valentine’s Day treat as the teaser for the James Reid and Nadine Lustre movie was released Thursday night.

The two-minute teaser of the film, “Never Not Love You” was uploaded by Viva Entertainment Inc. on YouTube. It became the no. 6 trending video on YouTube and has gained more than 560,000 views as of yesterday afternoon.

“Two young lovers meet and fall in love. Together they build a life until career opportunities bring them out of the country,” said part of Viva Entertainment’s Facebook post describing JaDine’s latest film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first part of the teaser showed Reid giving Lustre a tattoo on her right arm which reads, “You and Me.”

The teaser also showed Reid asking Lustre to live with him.

“You’ll be the last person I see before I sleep and the first person I see when I wake up,” Reid said.

It also showed the real-life lovers kissing in several scenes.

Viva Entertainment’s previous post introduced Reid and Lustre’s characters as Gio and Joanne, respectively

“Never Not Love You” is directed by Antoinette Jadaone under Viva Films. It was partly shot in London.

This is a reunion project of Jadaone with JaDine after the successful television series “On The Wings of Love” in 2015 and “Till I Met You” in 2016.

JaDine’s first film with Viva Films was the surprise hit, “Diary ng Panget” released in 2014.

They also topbilled “Talk Back and Your Dead” (2014), “Para Sa Hopeless Romantic” (2015), and “This Time” (2016).