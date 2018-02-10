Green Lancers miss PCCL semis

THE University of the Visayas Green Lancers kissed their title aspirations goodbye as they lost to the reigning UAAP champions, Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles, 81-91, in a hard-fought game in the Elite Eight of the 2017 Philippine Collegiate Champions League yesterday at the Ynares Gym.

The loss – UV’s second in as many games – meant that it had no shot at making it to the semifinals, regardless of the results of their game against Naga City Foundation today at 1 p.m.

Still, the two-time defending Cesafi titlist stood its ground against the mighty Blue Eagles as they led, 41-39, at halftime and were only within one, 57-58, when they suddenly lost focus, and allowed Ateneo to uncork a 12-1 run that put them behind, 70-58, heading to the last canto.

Things went from bad to worse for the Cebu-based squad as a triple by Gian Mamuyac pushed Ateneo in front by 15, 73-58.

The Green Lancers however, did not lay down as they scored nine unanswered points capped by a short jumper by Gileant Delator and a layup by Bassier Sackor to pull them within six, 67-73, 5:36 remaining.

But Ateneo did not blink as Mamuyac came to the rescue with a lefty layup off a drive along the baseline. Thirdy Ravena added another and Isaac Go swished a long two from the left wing to bring the Blue Eagles’ lead back to double-digits, 79-67, time down to 4:02.

The Green Lancers trimmed the deficit to seven, 74-81, after two free-throws by Sackor but Mamuyac shut down any hopes of a comeback with yet another layup and a booming three-pointer that gave the Blue Eagles an 86-75 lead with just 1:42 to go.

Mamuyac led Ateneo with 15 points while Go finished with 13. Ravena chipped in 11.

Former Cesafi MVP Rey Suerte had another stellar showing as he finished with his second straight double-double, scoring a whopping 29 points to go with 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Sackor had 13 markers and 16 boards in spite battling foul trouble all game long.

Delator came off the bench and had 12 points along with seven steals.