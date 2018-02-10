UV nips Don Bosco, captures CYBL 10-under diadem

THE University of the Visayas continued its dominance of Cebu basketball’s grassroots scene as it scooped up the Under-10 championship title with a thrilling, 39-37 win over Don Bosco in the finals of the Cebu Youth Basketball League 3rd Conference yesterday at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.

With team manager and Cebu First District Representative, Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas cheering the youngsters on, UV was able to pull out all the stops down the stretch to claim its fourth title in Cebu’s premier grassroots competition.

UV had already annexed the Under-19, Under-15 and Under-12 age group titles.

Winning the Under-10 crown proved trickier as UV found itself tied with Don Bosco at 36-all with just seconds remaining. However, Jacob Cortes came to the rescue and scored a bucket to shove UV ahead, 38-36, with 22 seconds remaining.

Don Bosco however, gained a shot at tying the game after Joshmar Canoy got fouled with five ticks left. He made the first but missed the second. UV then collared the looseball to secure the win and the title.

John Mark Toring led UV with 15 points while AJ Prudenciado punched in 17 to lead Don Bosco.