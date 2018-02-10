Cuizon hat-trick gives Pomeroy finals slot

KURT Cuizon’s hat-trick in the first half of the match gave Pomeroy a finals ticket in the U18 Boys category of the 19th Aboitiz Football Cup held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Pomeroy, manned by players of the Abellana National School (ANS), advanced into the championship round after nipping Don Bosco Boys Home (DBBH), 3-2.

Cuizon did not waste the opportunity given to him by head coach Francis Ramirez as the lone forward on a 1-5-3 formation. He scored his first goal in the two-minute mark and followed another one eight minutes later. He completed his rare triple on the 32nd minute.

Pomeroy is on course to avenge losing the U18 title to ERCO Don Bosco last season, that is if the latter will win against Springdale in the other semifinals match.

In the U13 category, Pomeroy ended its campaign with a third place finish following a 9-0 routing of KN Ferraren.

It was a tough day for KN Ferraren who also lost a chance to go for the title in the U11 Mix after they had to forfeit their quarterfinals match against Don Bosco, 3-0, because they had no coach. Thus, Don Bosco was handed a semifinals ticket on a silver platter.

Also advancing to final 4 was Ondo Espreso who handed Tabor Hills with a 6-1 beating.

Marching on to the semifinal round of the U15 Boys category were Ateneo and Pomeroy. Ateneo A edged Don Bosco B, 2-1, but its sister team, Ateneo B bowed to Pomeroy, 1-3.

In the distaff side, Ateneo’s U15 girls successfully bagged third place after prevailing in a penalty shootout, 3-2, against Labogon. The regulation ended at 2-all.

In today’s action, Men’s Open defending champion Leylam FC will open its title retention bid against the Samba at the CCSC.

Prior to that match, runner-up ERCO will be gunning for their 6th straight win against Don Bosco Football Club (DBFC).

Other matches pit the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Kicking Panthers vs the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Booters and Rising Sun vs the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors.

At the Paref Springdale pitch, San Miguel will go up against Spartans in the Inter-Company category.

In the BPO Men’s category, E-Performax will face Optum while its ladies team will go up against MEZ United. The other BPO Ladies match will be between Convergys and Optum.

Matches in the 38 Above and 45 Above will be held at the Don Bosco Magone field pitting ERCO and Rising Sun and Queen City versus Don Bosco United Football Club (DBUFC).

ERCO will also continue its campaign in the 45 Above against DBUFC while the other match will have KN Ferraren going up against Queen City.