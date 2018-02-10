A fun-filled run of powder and bubbles

A total of 1,400 students, parents, and faculty members took part in the seventh Maria Montessori International School (MMIS) Color Bubble Run held at the Central Command Headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Barangay Apas, Cebu City yesterday.

The annual race was organized by MMIS’ Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) and technically handled by veteran race director Joel Juarez of Coco Running.

The five-kilometer champions were Julrey Sedeno (21:02) and Francesca Rago (21:33) for the boys and girls category, respectively. Sedeno’s closest pursuer was Donald Boltron (21:43) and Ziv Poloyapoy (21:58). Sofia Nolido (31:20) came in second in the 5k girls’ side while Hateya Jae Togahan (31:35) placed third.

The 3k champion in the boys’ category was Thomas Andrei Satinigan (11:22) followed by Ken Gesta (11:53) and Tyrus Tampus (12:03). In the girls’ 3k race, Juliet Sedeño (13:12) topped the race while Aubrey Glarino (14:20) while Jackeah Mizsh Yosores (14:21) followed closely at third.

In the 1k category Paul Cedrick Visaya (05:56) and Kianna Ashley Sarabosing (06:11) topped the boys and girls category respectively.

According to the school’s Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) headed by President Farrah Beuken, it was their second time to coordinate with the AFP Central Command to use its spacious and secured facility for their annual running event.

Before, the run was held at the premises of Parkmall.

“The running event turned out to be a success as what we can see, every student even the parents enjoyed it because of the colored powder and bubble concepts that our race director put up. This is purely a fun run but we still recognize the top three in each category,” said Buken.